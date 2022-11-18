Submit Release
Paul C. Ray, Chtd. to Protect Nevada Businesses With Business Law Advisory Service

Paul C. Ray, Chtd

The advisory service helps business meet legal requirements and avoid liability issues.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul C. Ray, Chtd. a law firm owned by one of the best business attorneys in Nevada, has announced to help all kinds of businesses with its business law advisory service. Ranging from investor groups, foreign and domestic corporations, for-profit and not-for-profit companies, small business, and others, the service informs businesses of the numerous legal issues, and how to comply with legal requirements during the different stages of development and during various undertakings.

Any stage of business, from development, running, and even to resolution implicates several regulations and laws. The advisory service can help client businesses remain under compliance through these phases to prevent any liabilities that could potentially jeopardize their capital, earnings, and business operations. Additionally, the service can also help business owners to proceed with their strategic alliance agreements within a legal framework. These include joint ventures and partnerships, shareholder agreements, financings, closings, operating agreements, negotiation and preparation of deal term sheets, and the collection and enforcement of contractual dispute obligations.

The advisory service also deals with Constitutional laws that are often overlooked but play crucial roles in the protection of the rights of businesses. By shedding light on these laws, business owners can become familiar with the rights they are entitled to, without which they can potentially find themselves in a situation where they lose property, zalue, or profit, resulting from unconstitutional action undertaken by a state government.

Speaking on the role of the firm in protecting businesses in Nevada, Paul C. Ray said, “I have been practicing civil litigation with an emphasis on real estate and business for 30 years and I try to make my practice meet the needs of each individual client. I have litigated cases through tremendous changes in the Las Vegas Valley and laws relevant to real estate and business. My practice focuses on helping clients meet their goals through civil litigation, appeals and negotiation of complex legal and business issues.”

About Paul C. Ray, Chtd: Paul C. Ray Chtd is a law firm owned by Paul C. Ray, an attorney and business contract lawyer in Las Vegas who has been practicing civil litigation with an emphasis on real estate and business. He has protected Nevada businesses in a variety of contract, corporate and real estate development settings since 1991. Ray has over 30 years of experience involving a variety of legal matters in various courts of law. He has also litigated cases through tremendous changes in the Las Vegas Valley and laws relevant to real estate and business. Being a small firm gives him the flexibility to meet the needs of each individual client

