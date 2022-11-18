Global Veterinary Pharmaceutical Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2021-2030

Veterinary Pharmaceutical Market 2021 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Veterinary Pharmaceutical Market Report 2021” forecasts the veterinary pharmaceutical market is expected to grow reach $63.78 billion in 2025 at a rate of 15.6%. The veterinary pharmaceuticals market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2025 and reach $125.84 billion in 2030.

The rise in pet ownership is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Veterinary Pharmaceutical Market Trends

Chewable tablets are increasingly being used to prevent animals from being affected by ticks, worms, fleas and others. Such tablets are usually soft chew and are available in different flavors such as beef-flavored tablets. Treatments with these tablets are easier to administer than with regular tablets as they can be easily added to regular meals of animals. Many veterinary medicines manufacturers are constantly working towards producing effective and easy-to-give drugs to succeed in the highly consolidated veterinary pharmaceuticals market.

Veterinary Pharmaceutical Market Overview

The veterinary pharmaceuticals market consists of sales of veterinary pharmaceuticals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture veterinary pharmaceuticals (or drugs) used to sedate, treat animal diseases, and/or to improve animals’ performance and health. The veterinary pharmaceuticals industry includes establishments that manufacture veterinary pharmaceuticals such as veterinary vaccines, veterinary antibiotics, and other veterinary pharmaceuticals.

Veterinary Pharmaceutical Global Market Report 2021 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Type of Pharmaceuticals - The veterinary pharmaceuticals market is segmented by type of pharmaceuticals into

· a) Veterinary Parasiticides

· b) Veterinary Vaccines

· c) Veterinary Antibiotics

· d) Other Veterinary Pharmaceuticals

· The veterinary parasiticides market was the largest segment of the veterinary pharmaceuticals market segmented by type of pharmaceuticals, accounting for 29.5% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the veterinary vaccines market segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market segmented by type of pharmaceuticals, at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2020-2025.

· By Animal Type –?

· The veterinary pharmaceuticals market is segmented by animal type into

· a) Livestock

· b) Companion Animal

· The livestock market was the largest segment of the veterinary pharmaceuticals market segmented by animal type, accounting for 52.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the companion animal market segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market segmented by animal type, at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2020-2025.

· By Route of Administration –? The veterinary pharmaceuticals market is segmented by route of administration into

· a) Oral

· b) Others

· The oral administration market was the largest segment of the veterinary pharmaceuticals market segmented by route of administration, accounting for 55.5% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the others market segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market segmented by route of administration, at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2020-2025.

· By End Use Channel –? The veterinary pharmaceuticals global market is segmented by end use channel into

· a) Veterinary Hospitals

· b) Pharmacies And Drug Stores

· c) Veterinary Clinics

· The veterinary hospitals market was the largest segment of the veterinary pharmaceuticals global market segmented by end use channel, accounting for 66.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the veterinary clinics market segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the veterinary pharmaceuticals global market segmented by end use channel, at a CAGR of 18.2% during 2020-2025.

· By Type of Vaccine – The veterinary pharmaceuticals market is segmented by type of vaccine into

· a) Live Attenuated Vaccines

· b) Inactivated Vaccines

· c) Recombinant Vaccines

· d) Others

· The live attenuated vaccines market was the largest segment of the veterinary vaccines market segmented by type of vaccine, accounting for 40.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the others market segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the veterinary vaccines market segmented by type of vaccine, at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2020-2025.

· By Type of Antibiotics – Tetracyclines, Penicillin, Macrolides, Sulphanomides, Aminoglycosides, Others

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Ceva Santé Animale

