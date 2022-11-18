Hard Asset Management Announces Private Treaty Sale of Ultra-Rare Proof 1803 U.S. Silver Dollar

One of only four specimens of the legendary 1803 Draped Bust Proof Dollars has been placed with a collector from their Reserve Collection.

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hard Asset Management, Inc. is proud to announce it has recently sold the exceedingly rare and legendary Proof 1803 U.S. Silver Dollar from its Reserve Collection. This U.S. Proof Draped Bust Dollar is one of the world's most sought-after rare coins and was minted during the presidency of Thomas Jefferson.

For years, the 1804 Proof Silver Dollar has been front and center when it comes to sales. The 1803 Coin is much rarer, though, and not just a little. There are approximately 15 1804 Coins worth millions of dollars each because of all the intrigue and mystery surrounding them.

Christian Briggs, Founder and CEO of Hard Asset Management, had this to say about the coin, "There are just four 1803 Dollars known in Proof, and this makes it nearly four times rarer than the 1804 and a gem in numismatic history. With this kind of remaining known specimens, it made sense to acquire and place this masterpiece. We have demand clearly striping supply in recent years; we see prices continuing to escalate."

The 1803 Proof dollar was unknown until 1876 when John W. Haseltine displayed a remarkable set of 1801 to 1803 proofs. Starting with the 1803 Draped Bust, it's a stunning proof strike with sharp detail that Haseltine described as "exceedingly rare." This exceptional example is unbelievable in hand and is a museum piece destined for an astute collector who desires an opportunity to acquire one in this lifetime.

This coin is a gorgeous specimen of superb toning, a mixture of russet-gold, electric-blue and deep rose-brown. The design elements are struck with keen precision throughout. A beautiful cameo contrast also exists between the lightly frosted central devices and the watery, darker-proof fields on both the obverse and reverse. This stunning Gem proof dollar shows exceptional preservation and will be an extremely rare and historically important specimen over the long term.

HARD ASSET MONEY SHOW PODCAST:

Broadcasting around the world, welcome to the Hard Asset Money show. Chaotic times call for a fearless examination of the things that matter. Your wealth, your money, your future, and how to preserve and grow with the hard asset market.

Hosted by Christian Briggs. BMCHAM.COM/PODCAST

ABOUT HARD ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.

Hard Asset Management, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BMC Capital, Inc., is one of the world's largest, rare coin and precious metals dealers. We buy, sell, appraise, and render opinions/recommendations on all U.S. and world rare coins and precious metals.

Contact Information:

John Grainer

support@bmcham.com

844-426-4653



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.