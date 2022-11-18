3D Printers Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities

3D Printers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s 3D Printers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The Business Research Company's "3D Printers Market Report 2022” forecasts the 3D printers market share to reach a value of $20.89 billion in 2025 at a rate of 19.4%. The 3D printers market growth is then expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2025 and reach $39.24 billion in 2030.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the increased demand for 3D printed medical devices and this factor is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of 3D printers market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4125&type=smp

3D Printers Market Trends

Major companies in the 3D printer market are producing printers that have a vast capacity and can print faster than conventional 3D printers. For instance, the stereo lithograph apparatus (SLA) 3D printer from Nexa3D will be 6 times faster than the machines of the other competitors and its capacity would also be 2.5 times larger. The project production time for prototypes is also reduced from hours to minutes and it is equipped with durable materials that can withstand ultra-fast 3D printing. In 2019, Nexa3D presented to the North American market its new SLA machine, the NXE400 3D printer. Furthermore, technological advancements such as AI and ML are further propelling the demand for 3D printing devices. For instance, in November 2019, Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), a UK based company, introduced new digital manufacturing systems at Formnext 2019 to facilitate complete automation of the additive manufacturing process chain.

3D Printers Market Overview

The 3D printer market consists of sales of 3D printers that are used in the automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, food, construction & architecture, consumer electronics, and other industries. 3D printing is the method of creating three-dimensional objects by transferring consecutive material layers through a 3D printer.

Learn more on the global 3D printers market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printers-market

3D Printers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Printer Type: Desktop 3D Printer, Industrial 3D Printer

• By Technology: Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP), Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Direct Light Projection (DLP), Other Technologies

• By End-use Industry: Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Food, Construction & Architecture, Other End-Use Industries

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Stratasys, GE Additive, SLM Solutions, Voxeljet, Arcam AB, Hoganas AB, Groupe Gorgé, Renishaw PLC, Markforged

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

3D Printers Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides 3d printers market outlook, 3d printers market analysis and in-depth 3D printers market research. The market report analyzes 3D printers market size, 3D printers market segments, 3D printers market growth drivers, 3D printers market growth across geographies, and 3D printers market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

View similar reports by The Business Research Company:

3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-cell-culture-technologies-global-market-report

3D Printing Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printing-services-global-market-report

3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printing-building-construction-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact us -

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC