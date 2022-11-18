Global Professional Services Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Professional Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Professional Services Market Report 2022” forecasts the professional services market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach $7.06 billion in 2025. The global professional services industry is expected to reach $9.37 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The professional services market is expected to benefit from rising focus on customer satisfaction and experience surveys

Professional Services Market Trends

Advertising and public relations agencies are adopting artificial intelligence tools to accurately target and deliver advertisements over the internet. Also known as programmatic advertising, most online advertisements are being delivered by AI powered software systems. Visitors to a website or mobile application are profiled using artificial intelligence and that information is processed by a complex network of platforms and services to display relevant advertisements. Technology companies such as Google and Facebook use artificial intelligence powered advertising to help brands effectively market their products.

Professional Services Market Overview

The professional services market consists of the sales of professional services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer services that provide support to businesses of all sizes, in all industries, and to individuals and institutions, in processes where human capital is the major input. Professional services establishments make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

Professional Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services, Legal Services, Accounting Services, All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

• By Service Provider: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, PwC, Ernst & Young, Accenture, KPMG, Total SA, PowerChina, WPP plc, Omnicom Group

