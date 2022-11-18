Global Neurology Devices Market Projected Growth Until 2030

Neurology Devices Market 2021 - And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Neurology Devices Market 2021 - And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Neurology Devices Market Report 2022” forecasts the neurology devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% to reach $19.25 billion in 2025. The global neurology devices market is expected to reach $28.17 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The increase in patient pool due to rising geriatric population globally is expected to continue to drive the neurology devices market during the forecast period

Neurology Devices Market Trends

Minimally invasive and non-invasive treatments with minimally invasive surgical devices are being practiced to treat neurological disorders. Electric pulses are being developed for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. For example, electroceuticals, low-powered electrical devices that are placed on the skin or implanted, are used to treat depression, mood disorders and Parkinson’s disease. Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) is used to address chronic pain, schizophrenia and depression. Endovascular coiling is being widely used for treating aneurysms, as it does not require open brain surgery and can be carried out faster than conventional surgery.

Neurology Devices Market Overview

The neurology devices market consists of sales of neurology devices and related services by entities that manufacture neurology devices used to diagnose and treat neurological diseases. It consists of interventional neurology devices used to treat neurovascular diseases and neurosurgery devices.

Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Neurology Devices Market Segmentation

• By Type: Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment, Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment, Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment, Neurostimulation Devices

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Integra Lifesciences, Boston Scientific Corporation, Penumbra

Neurology Devices Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides neurology devices global market analysis and in-depth neurology devices global market research. The market report analyzes neurology devices global market size, neurology devices global market segments, neurology devices global market growth drivers, neurology devices global market growth across geographies, and neurology devices global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

