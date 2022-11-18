Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Patient Handling Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Patient Handling Equipment Market Report 2022” forecasts the patient handling equipment market growth is expected to be $23.07 billion in 2025 at a rate of 10.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 and reach $33.69 billion in 2030.

Improvements in healthcare infrastructure across the globe is supporting growth of the patient handling equipment market.

Patient Handling Equipment Market Trends

Smart wheelchairs are a key trend gaining popularity in the patient handling equipment market. A smart wheelchair is a power wheelchair fitted with sensors, cameras, and a computer-based system as the main processing unit, allowing it to handle complex tasks. Major organizations and researchers are concentrating on smart wheelchairs that incorporate sensors and intelligence to reduce the need for human interaction. For instance, in December 2020, Phoenix Instinct, a UK-based company introduced a lightweight wheelchair with a movable axle position that prevents overbalancing by automatically adjusting the chair's center of gravity. The wheelchair is fitted with sensors which detect whether the user is moving forward or backward and change the axle angle to compensate.

Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview

The patient handling equipment global market consists of sales of patient handling equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture patient handling equipment. The equipment is used for specific lifting, transfer, and movement of patients.

Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Medical Beds, Patient Transfer Equipment, Other Product Types

• By Care Type: Critical Care, Fall Prevention, Bariatric Care, Wound Care, Other Care Types

• By End-User: Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Homecare, Hospitals, Other End-Users

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as ArjoHuntleigh Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Drive Divilbiss Healthcare Inc., ETAC AB, Gf Health Products

