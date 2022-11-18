Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market to Gain US$ 3.41 billion Revenue with 12.3% CAGR by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market will clock US$ 3.41 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Market Drivers

The global spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) therapy market is anticipated to show notable expansion throughout the anticipated period. The rise in spinal muscular atrophy cases and public knowledge of this rare medical condition and its current therapies contribute to the market expansion. The market is also expected to grow due to a robust product pipeline, expanding strategic alliances and acquisitions, rising R&D expenditures, and technological innovation. The availability of reimbursement for such a rare illness therapy and the ongoing introduction of innovative treatment strategies and products with improved outcomes all contribute to the growth of the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market.

The global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market has been analyzed from four perspectives – by type, drug type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on drug type in the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market has been segmented into

Onasemnogen Abeparvovec

Nusinersen

Nusinersen leads the global market with the largest market share. This development can be linked to a better impact on SMA patients. This medication improves the quality of life by reducing the effects of SMA on the patient. It also aids in raising the survival motor neuron (SMN) protein, which restores normal muscle and nerve function. Furthermore, nusinersen extended the survival rate of 2-year-old children in the clinical study, demonstrating effective clinical findings. These elements are hence the motivating force behind the expansion of this market. Simultaneously, onasemnogen abeparvovec is also growing at a good pace due to the increasing adoption of treating SMA, thereby contributing to the growth of spinal muscular atrophy treatment globally.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest Of The World

North America currently holds the largest revenue share in the global spinal muscular atrophy market and is anticipated to keep this position throughout the forecast period. The quick uptake of improved technology dominates North America's spinal muscular atrophy treatment market, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure with high healthcare expenditures, and a sizeable market player base. In addition, increased R&D investments, increased strategic partnerships and collaborations, and improved reimbursement policies for rare diseases contribute to the market expansion in this area.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market are

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Novartis Ag

Biogen Inc.

Genentech Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Genzyme Corporation

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Cytokinetics Inc.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY TREATMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Type I Type II Others (Type III and Type IV) GLOBAL SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY TREATMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG TYPE Onasemnogen Abeparvovec Nusinersen GLOBAL SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY TREATMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 1.2 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 3.41 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered by type, drug type, distribution, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

