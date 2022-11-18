To His Excellency Mr. Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

This year we celebrate a memorable anniversary between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia – 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations. I cordially congratulate you on this pleasant occasion and offer my most sincere wishes to you and the friendly people of Georgia.

It is very gratifying that based on the will of our peoples, which have lived for centuries in an atmosphere of friendship and good neighborliness, the relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia have developed comprehensively in the last 30 years and reached the present level.

Since establishing diplomatic relations, the high level of the political dialogue between our countries has constituted a critical foundation for solidifying our ties in economy, energy, transport and logistics, humanitarian and other spheres. The reciprocal visits, regular contacts, the multitude of documents signed in different areas, and implemented projects have played a significant role in broadening our multifaceted cooperation. I highly appreciate that our countries, being reliable strategic partners, also cooperate productively within international structures.

I wish to highlight particularly our close engagement in the successful realization of a number of large-scale transportation-communication projects that contribute to prosperity, stability and security in our region that serves as a bridge between Europe and Asia.

The Azerbaijan-Georgia relations founded on mutual respect and trust have developed dynamically and now acquired new substance. I think there are excellent opportunities to boost our region’s economic potential.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to constantly broaden ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia, deepen our cooperation across every sphere and elevate our strategic partnership to yet another level for the sake of the well-being of our peoples, the prosperity of our countries and the region.

I seize this opportunity to wish you robust health, happiness and success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace, prosperity and abundance to the friendly people of Georgia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 16 November 2022