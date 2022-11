AZERBAIJAN, November 18 - President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

During the phone conversation, the heads of state discussed the issues of cooperation in economic, trade and energy areas.

17 november 2022, 20:35