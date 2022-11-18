Global Aerospace Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2021-2030

Aerospace Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Aerospace Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Aerospace Market Report 2021” forecasts the aerospace market is expected to reach $430.9 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.7%. The global aerospace market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 and reach $573.6 billion in 2030.

Combined with the launch of reliable and stronger drones specifically for commercial use and public sales of commercial drones are expected to drive rapid growth in the drone segment of the aerospace market.

Aerospace Market Trends

Companies in the aircraft manufacturing market are focusing on the use of smart materials for manufacturing. New materials such as graphene and carbon nanotubes help to make airplane wings more efficient by reducing weight and fuel consumption. These materials make the wings lighter, thus increasing efficiency, than those with conventional designs, whether made from metal or composites.

Aerospace Market Overview

The aerospace market consists of sales of aerospace equipment (including aircraft) and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce commercial aircraft, undertake aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services, and produce support and auxiliary equipment, such as radar, air traffic control towers and satellites for civilian purpose.

Aerospace Global Market Report 2021 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type - Commercial Aircraft, Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services, Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment

• By Size- Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Regional, Others

• By End-User- Private Sector, Government

• By Operation-

• The aerospace market is segmented by operation into

• a) Manual

• b) Autonomous Aircraft

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Airbus Group, Boeing Company, United Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, Safran S.A.

Aerospace Market Report 2021 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth aerospace global market research.

