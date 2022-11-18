Food Emulsifiers Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The demand of food emulsifiers increases in bakery industry owing to growing consumption of baked goods among population.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Food Emulsifiers Market size is estimated to reach $4.14 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Food emulsifiers contain a large number of chemical additives that motivate the suspension of one liquid in another. Lecithins are also used as emulsifying agents as it is found in egg yolk. Emulsifiers is largely used in food production processes. It is used in many applications including bakery, confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts to meal solutions, snacks and oils & fats. In the food industry, the process of creating new products involves combining all the important ingredients.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Food Emulsifiers Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the excessive intake of processed and ready to eat foods. In U.S., the consumption of processed foods increased over the past two decades. So, the consumption of processed food increased by 53% in U.S. as the intake of ready-to-eat or heat meals, like frozen dinners, increased the most. Thus, the demand of food emulsifiers also growing.

2. The robust growth in the food emulsifiers application such as dairy & frozen products, convenience foods, bakery etc. are some of the factors driving the Food Emulsifiers Market. However, stringent government regulation for the safety of food are some of the factors impeding the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Food Emulsifiers Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Food Emulsifiers Market Segmentation Analysis- By Product Type : The Food Emulsifiers market based on type can be further segmented into Lecithin, Mono-Di-Glycerides & Derivatives, Sorbitan Esters, Stearoyl Lactylates, and Others.

Food Emulsifiers Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : The Food Emulsifiers market based on Application can be further segmented into Dairy & Frozen Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Convenience food, and Others. Bakery & Confectionery held a dominant market share in the year 2021. The demand of food emulsifiers increases in bakery industry owing to growing consumption of baked goods among population.

Food Emulsifiers Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Food Emulsifiers market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Emulsifiers Industry are -

1. Kerry Group,

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company,

3. BASF SE,

4. Belde,

5. Cargill Inc.

