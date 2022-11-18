Global Spectator Sports Market Projected Growth Until 2031

Spectator Sports Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company's "Spectator Sports Market Report 2022” forecasts the spectator sports market is expected to grow from $164.93 billion in 2021 to $354.00 billion in 2026 at a rate of 16.5%. The global spectator sports market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2026 and reach $597.53 billion in 2031.

The increasing sports sponsorships are expected to be a key driver of the sports market in the forecast period.

Spectator Sports Market Trends

Sports organizers and race organizers are implementing mobile ticketing to provide a hassle-free ticket purchase experience. Mobile ticketing is the process where customers can buy and validate the tickets using mobile phones. Event organizers production and distribution costs associated with traditional paper-based ticketing channels is eliminated with the implementation of mobile ticketing. Apart from this, the data exchanged digitally through ticket transactions enables sports organizers to learn more about fans and generate insights to formulate marketing strategies. FC Barcelona, a Spanish professional football club, has implemented mobile ticketing and eliminated paper tickets by introducing a new system that allows fans to scan a bar-code on their phones to gain access to matches. Pocono Raceway has launched a mobile ticket delivery system that allows fans to have their tickets delivered to their mobile devices and have their tickets scanned at the sports venue directly from their mobile devices.

Spectator Sports Market Overview

The spectator sports market consists of sales of spectator sports services and related goods by entities that provide live sporting events for a paying audience. Spectator sports include the presentation of sporting events by teams and clubs or independent athletes. Owners of teams, horses, and so on that enter participants into racing events or other spectator sports events and the sports trainers who provide specialized services to support participants in sports events or competitions are part of this industry. The establishments that operate race tracks are also included in this industry.

Spectator Sports Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type of Sport- Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Cricket, Cycling, Hockey, Ice Hockey, Racing, Rugby/ Football, Soccer, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Wrestling/Boxing, Mixed Martial Arts, Others

• By Type – Sports Team & Clubs, Racing & Individual Sports

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Dallas Cowboys, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, New York Yankees, Manchester United Football Club

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

