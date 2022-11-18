North America Athleisure Market Competition, Size, Share, Future Value and Trends Analysis by 2022-2027

North America Athleisure Market Competition

Top players in North America athletic market are Nike Inc., Skechers, Alala, Fabletics (Textile Fashion Group), IVL Collective, Lululemon Athletica Inc.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Athleisure Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the North America athleisure market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2027.

North America Athleisure Market Demographics:

Athleisure represents a type of casual wear that is generally worn by individuals during workouts, athletic activities, sports events, etc. Some of the raw materials used for the manufacturing of these clothes include polyester, nylon, polypropylene, spandex, neoprene, etc. These materials aid in minimizing skin irritation and inflammation, controlling body odor, minimizing the risks of muscle sprain, providing proper body posture, etc. As such, athleisure usually includes sneakers, leggings, hoodies, joggers, shorts, etc.

North America Athleisure Market Trends

The growing consumer inclination towards fitness activities, on account of the high prevalence of numerous lifestyle diseases, is primarily augmenting the North America athleisure market. Furthermore, they are focusing on maintaining health and wellness, owing to their unhealthy eating habits and hectic work schedules, which is positively influencing the regional market. Apart from this, the increasing number of gymnasiums, health clubs, yoga centers, etc., that offer customized hoodies, joggers, sneakers, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the lack of proper gear during workouts is stimulating the incidences of muscle cramps, heat rash, ankle, or knee sprains, etc., thereby also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of sustainably sourced raw materials, including BCI cotton, recycled polyester, nylon, eco-friendly chemicals, etc., by several activewear brands in North America to promote ecological sustainability and the introduction of variants with thermoregulation and UV protection properties are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the development of hypoallergic and anti-microbial fabrics to balance moisture and control odor, itching, rashes, etc., is expected to fuel the North America athleisure market in the coming years.

North America Athleisure Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the North America athleisure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

North America Athleisure Market Companies Outlook: Nike Inc., Skechers, Alala, Fabletics (TechStyle Fashion Group), IVL Collective, Lululemon Athletica Inc., Tory Burch, Ultracore, Unbriddled Apparel and Under Armour Inc.

North America Athleisure Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the North America athleisure market on the basis of product type, fabrics, gender, distribution channel applications and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Sneakers

• Joggers

• Shorts

• Hoodies

• Leggings

• Others

Breakup by Fabrics:

• Polyester

• Nylon

• Polypropylene

• Spandex

• Neoprene

• Others

Breakup by Gender:

• Male

• Female

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Company Owned Portal

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• United States

• Canada

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Industry Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

