Insights Into The Global Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Market 2021-2030 Forecast Period

Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Market Report 2021” forecasts the endoscopy devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $30.0 billion in 2020 to $47.1 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.4%. The endoscopy devices and equipment market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 and reach $65.4 billion in 2030.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to be a major driver of the endoscopy devices and equipment market.

Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Market Trends

Disposable endoscopes are increasingly being used to prevent the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAI), low maintenance cost, cleaning, and storage. Applications for single-use or disposable endoscopes have a wide range of procedures such as ENT, dentistry, bronchoscopy, cardiology, urology, and orthopedics.

Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Market Overview

The endoscopy devices and equipment market consists of sales of endoscopy devices and equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture endoscopy devices and equipment used in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of medical conditions and for conducting minimally invasive surgeries.

Market Segmentation

• By Product – Endoscope, Endoscopy Operative Devices, Endoscopy Visualization Systems

• By Application – Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology endoscopy, Neuroendoscopy, Gastrointestinal endoscopy, Obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, Others

• By End User – Hospitals, Clinics, Others

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm

Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Market Report 2021 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth endoscopy devices and equipment market research. The market report gives endoscopy devices and equipment market analysis, endoscopy devices and equipment global market forecast market size, endoscopy devices and equipment global market segments, endoscopy devices and equipment global market growth drivers, endoscopy devices and equipment global market growth across geographies, endoscopy devices and equipment global market trends and endoscopy devices and equipment global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

