Children And Young Adult Books Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2030

The Business Research Company's "Children And Young Adult Books Market Report 2021” forecasts the children and young adult books market is expected to grow reach $21.94 billion in 2025 at a rate of 5.4%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing screen time concerns which is expected to drive the demand for children and young adult books. The children and young adult books market is expected to grow from $21.94 billion in 2025 to $26.53 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Increasing consumer preference for digital versions is expected to significantly impact the growth of the market during this period.

Children And Young Adult Books Market Trends

Companies in the children and young adult books market are focusing on offering personalized storybooks for creating more engaging content and giving a better experience. Personalized storybooks are sold online and allow children’s names, addresses, and their likes and dislikes to be inserted into a story book, and allows the characters to look like the children. These books are liked by children because they are specially made for them and feature children or their friends and family members as story heroes.

Children And Young Adult Books Market Overview

The children and young adult books market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out the writing, editing, and marketing activities necessary for producing and distributing children and young adult books. These establishments may publish books in print, electronic, or audio form. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Children And Young Adult Books Global Market Report 2021 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type - Print book, Ebook, Audiobook

• By End User – Children, Adolescents, Young Adults

• By Distribution Channel – Online Distribution, Offline Distribution

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Penguin Random House, Hachette Livre, Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Scholastic

