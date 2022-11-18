Global Pediatric Vaccine Market Projected Growth Until 2030

Pediatric Vaccine Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Pediatric Vaccine Market Report 2021” forecasts the pediatric vaccine market is expected to reach $58.13 billion in 2025 at a rate of 11.3%. The pediatric vaccine market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 and reach $90.00 billion in 2030.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in the pediatric population will increase the demand for pediatric vaccines during the forecast period.

Pediatric Vaccine Market Trends

There has been increasing demand for combination vaccines among babies. Combination vaccines are a combination of multiple vaccines into one. The benefits of such vaccines apply for both the parents and the baby. The parents have fewer visits to doctor, less hassle, cost effective and time effective. The babies have to take fewer shots implying less pain and discomfort. Many companies have started developing combination vaccines as the demand increased.

Pediatric Vaccine Market Overview

The pediatric vaccine market consists of sales of pediatric vaccines and related services used to provide immunity to infants and children from birth to 18 years of age for specific diseases. Pediatric vaccines are a preparation of dead microorganisms, live attenuated organisms, or fully virulent organisms that are administered to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases among children. Pediatric vaccines are used in childhood immunization schedules to enhance a child’s immunity or prevent diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, Hepatitis B, polio, and many other infectious and non-infectious diseases.

Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2021 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Vaccine Type – Monovalent, Multivalent

• By Technology –Conjugate, Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Toxoid, Other Technologies

• By Application –Infectious Disease, Cancer, Allergy

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Merck & Co Inc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Sanofi SA, Pfizer, AstraZeneca

