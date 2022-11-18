Famous Lego® Artists are coming to MEMPHIS March 25-26, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR 2 DAYS MARCH 25-26 some of the most well known LEGO® Artists will be at the Agricenter International (The DOME) displaying their incredible LEGO® creations and meeting attendees. Each Artists will be showing-casing their LEGO® creations in their gallery. Some fan-favorites include Professional LEGO® Artist Johnathan Lopes of San Diego, CA, who is well known for his urban landscapes, conceptual art, and life-sized sculptures.
Selections of Lopes' work are permanently placed at The Morris Museum in Morristown, New Jersey. Also, Rocco Buttliere of Chicago who is an internationally recognized LEGO® Artist will be featuring over 50 world landmarks. NASA-themed LEGO® Artist Lia Chan of Dallas, TX love for aviation and space exploration come to life with her realistic builds which include a scaled LEGO® International Space Station and A LEGO Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex that actually moves to blast off with programmable robotics.
Also, visiting Memphis for the 2 day weekend will be Canadian Paul Hetherington. Paul is an award-winning Lego® Artis whose creations are known around the world. His creations have been featured in multiple books, and magazines.
has sculpted some amazing creations and all using Lego® bricks and each have a common goal - that want to inspire people. In addition to seeing amazing Lego® displays, attendees will have the opportunity to put their creativity to work in one of the many LEGO® building zones.
General admission tickets to the Brickuniverse are on sale now at the exhibits website: www.brickuniverseUSA.com
Event Organizer
