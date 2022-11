Famous Lego® Artists are coming to MEMPHIS March 25-26, 2023

Lego® artist Paul Hetherington Rocco Buttliere

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR 2 DAYS MARCH 25-26 some of the most well known LEGOArtists will be at the Agricenter International (The DOME) displaying their incredible LEGOcreations and meeting attendees. Each Artists will be showing-casing their LEGOcreations in their gallery. Some fan-favorites include Professional LEGOArtist Johnathan Lopes of San Diego, CA, who is well known for his urban landscapes, conceptual art, and life-sized sculptures.Selections of Lopes' work are permanently placed at The Morris Museum in Morristown, New Jersey. Also, Rocco Buttliere of Chicago who is an internationally recognized LEGOArtist will be featuring over 50 world landmarks. NASA-themed LEGOArtist Lia Chan of Dallas, TX love for aviation and space exploration come to life with her realistic builds which include a scaled LEGOInternational Space Station and A LEGO Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex that actually moves to blast off with programmable robotics.Also, visiting Memphis for the 2 day weekend will be Canadian Paul Hetherington. Paul is an award-winning LegoArtis whose creations are known around the world. His creations have been featured in multiple books, and magazines.has sculpted some amazing creations and all using Legobricks and each have a common goal - that want to inspire people. In addition to seeing amazing Legodisplays, attendees will have the opportunity to put their creativity to work in one of the many LEGObuilding zones.General admission tickets to the Brickuniverse are on sale now at the exhibits website: www.brickuniverseUSA.com