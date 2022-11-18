Insights Into The Global Anti-Asthmatic And COPD Drugs Market 2021-2030 Forecast Period

Anti-Asthmatic And COPD Drugs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Anti-Asthmatic And COPD Drugs Market Report 2021” forecasts the anti-asthmatic and COPD drugs market is expected to reach $86.43 billion in 2025 at a rate of 2.8%. The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 and reach $114.41 billion in 2030.

Rising adoption of e-cigs will increase the number of asthma patients in the forecast period, which in turn is expected to drive the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market during this period.

Anti-Asthmatic And COPD Drugs Market Trends

Probiotics are gaining popularity in the market of anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs for the treatment of patients with asthma. Probiotics can enhance the host immune system through the gut ecosystem and could be beneficial for the treatment of allergic diseases such as asthma.

Anti-Asthmatic And COPD Drugs Market Overview

The anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market consists of sales of anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs which are used to prevent and treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The anti-asthmatics and COPD drug industry includes establishments that manufacture anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs such as bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory drugs, monoclonal antibodies and combination drugs.

Anti-Asthmatic And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2021 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Drug Class – Bronchodilators, Monoclonal Antibodies, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Combination Drugs

• By End User – Asthma Patients, COPD Patients

• By Distribution Channel – General Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Retailers

• By Therapy – Preventive, Curative

• By Route of Administration – Oral, Inhaled, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

• By Age Group – Below 5, 5-14, 15-60, Above 60

• By Prescription – Prescription, Over The Counter (OTC)

• By Drug Type – Branded, Generic

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG

Anti-Asthmatic And COPD Drugs Market Report 2021 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth anti-asthmatic and COPD drugs global market research.

