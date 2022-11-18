India Electric Insulator Market To Grow US$ 528 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 6.91%

India Electric Insulator Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Electric Insulator Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the India electric insulator market size reached US$ 353 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 528 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.91% during 2022-2027. The electric insulator is a low electrical conductivity system that prevents the free flow of current to the earth. It utilizes electromotive force (EMF), which is an optimally resistant material. Electric insulators involve fiberglass, metal end fitting and silicone rubber sheds. These are durable, lightweight, compact in size, and exhibit high tensile strength. On account of these properties, electric insulators are used in high voltage systems, coatings on electric wires and cables, and circuit boards.

Indian Electric Insulator Market Trends:

The Indian electric insulator market is majorly being driven by the expanding transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure and the increasing requirement of efficient heat, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. It is further supported by rapid urbanization and the rising privatization in the electricity distribution sector to increase the overall power generation capacity. Moreover, the increasing demand for uninterrupted electricity supply, along with several significant initiatives undertaken by the Government of India (GoI) to promote rural electrification, is creating a positive outlook for the market across India.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material:

• Ceramic/Porcelain

• Glass

• Composites

• Others

Breakup by Voltage:

• Low

• Medium

• High

Breakup by Category:

• Bushings

• Other Insulators

Breakup by Installation:

• Distribution Networks

• Transmission Lines

• Substations

• Railways

• Others

Breakup by Product:

• Pin Insulator

• Suspension Insulator

• Shackle Insulator

• Others

Breakup by Rating:

• <11 kV

• 11 kV

• 22 kV

• 33 kV

• 72.5 kV

• 145 kV

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Transformer

• Cable

• Switchgear

• Busbar

• Surge Protection Device

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Utilities

• Industries

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

