Compostable Paper Trays Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Compostable Paper Tray Market Insights and Industry Analysis By Source (Virgin Fiber Paper Trays and Recycled Fiber Paper Trays) Material Type (Corrugated Boards, Boxboards/Cartons, and Molded Pulp), by End User (Retail, Food and Beverage, Personal Care and Cosmetic, Healthcare, Consumer Durables and Electronics) And Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compostable Paper Trays Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Compostable Paper Trays Market Information By Source, Material Type, by End User, by Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.5% by 2030.

Market Scope:

The top quality compostable food tray is manufactured from renewable plant fiber and uses no plastic in its construction. Bamboo, sugarcane pulp remnants (bagasse), corn starch, wheat bran, palm leaves, coconut coir, Kraft paper, and other plant fibers are used to make the compostable food trays. They don't introduce any toxic chemicals into the food and are completely biodegradable and compostable. These compostable food trays have a sleek design and superior strength, durability, break resistance, and crack resistance. These biodegradable trays can be used to store both warm and cold foods because they can be heated in the microwave or frozen without damaging the packing.

Moreover, they confidently accommodate food items that are light, heavy, liquid, or solid. It is widely agreed that food trays are the most user-friendly kind of food packaging due to their airtight locking system, which prevents any leaks or spills. The market for eco-friendly biodegradable food trays is expected to skyrocket in the future years since they are produced from plant fiber or wood pulp, both of which decompose naturally and pose no threat to the environment.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 Significant Value CAGR 6.5% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Source, Material Type, by End User, by Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Zero waste edible trays creating buzz and turning up sales of compostable paper trays market Consumers' demand for eco-friendly and sustainable items and growing environmental worries

Competitive Dynamics:

The global market for compostable paper trays is highly competitive and fragmented due to the existence of various local and regional competitors. M&A, expansion, collaboration, and partnership are only few of the promotional strategies used by major players. The most successful companies also strategically use product innovation to strengthen their foothold in the market and win over more customers. Some of the key players operating in the global compostable paper tray market:

Mondi Group pl

Huhtamaki Oyj

International Paper

BillerudKorsnas

UFP Technologies, Inc.

CS Packaging, Inc.

Stora Enso

Novolex

Orcon Industries

Athena Superpack Private Limited

Henry Molded Products Inc.

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Although there are several benefits to using plastic trays, consumers are seeking more eco-friendly packaging options. These days, edible trays are all the rage because they eliminate waste and may be used right away. Edible tray options made from sugarcane, palm leaf, corn starch, bagasse, and others have boosted demand for compostable paper trays. It is expected that these edible trays will prove to be an effective packaging alternative to traditional trays because they suit all of the consumer's packaging needs.

Market Restraints

Packaging solutions raise a number of environmental issues, such as the need for compostable or biodegradable materials and the difficulty of recycling them. In 2017, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) issued various comments clarifying and expanding its position on biodegradable additives in packaging. Degradable chemicals have not been subjected to exhaustive testing, and it is unclear what kind of threat they pose to the environment and human health, as was highlighted by the study.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Many countries' economy and industries were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the widespread lockdowns, travel restrictions, and company closures that resulted from the outbreak. Damage to the worldwide supply chain significantly impacted production levels, shipping times, and product sales. This is a result of the worldwide shutdown of countless factories. Companies' bottom lines and the state of the global economy were affected because of the pandemic's disruption of supply chains and markets.

Market Segmentation:

By Source

There was a higher market share for compostable paper trays made from virgin fiber in 2020. Virgin fiber is made from completely new fiber sources, such as freshly pulped wood. Paper made from virgin fibres does not contain any recycled materials. Paper and paperboard are commonly created using virgin fiber in the packaging industry.

By Material Type

It's possible to store, transport, and preserve just about anything by using corrugated cardboard, a common type of packing material. The inner substance of boxboards is low-density, very rigid, and slightly yellow. Pharmaceutics, visual arts, and cosmetics are the most common applications.

By End-User

In 2020, the food and beverage industry accounted for a large share of the market for compostable paper trays. Some of the most common foods packaged in worldwide compostable paper trays are eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, salad, and other similar items. These trays have padding on the bottom to protect the goods' surfaces while in transit.

Regional Analysis:

The demand for compostable paper trays is highest in North America. The regional market is projected to account for the majority of shares by 2022, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. Tier 1 businesses have a tight grasp on the market for biodegradable paper trays in North America, holding the vast majority of the market share. They are also capitalizing on the enormous development potential in emerging markets by increasing their production capacity, forming strategic partnerships, and launching innovative new goods.

A lot of growth is happening in the retail and food packaging industries throughout Asia and the Pacific. The increasing disposable income of middle-class consumers and the burgeoning travel industry are driving demand for food service packaging. For this reason, many companies are focusing their efforts on expanding their presence in the rapidly developing economies of Asia and the Pacific, particularly in China and India, in order to capture a larger proportion of these markets. The abundance of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the area means that there is a large consumer base for compostable paper trays in these areas.

