Steven A. Eddy, CPA, CGMA Joins Centurion Wealth to Lead Tax Preparation and Planning Services

Mr. Eddy will finalize Centurion's acquisition of a local tax practice and will create a one-stop shop for the firm's clients, which includes entrepreneurs, top executives, and successful families.

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is pleased to announce that Steven A. Eddy, CPA, CGMA joined the firm at the company's McLean, VA headquarters. As Director of Tax, Steve will oversee Centurion's tax preparation & planning services for its clients. 

The firm combines sophisticated tax planning software with experience, expertise, and creativity to ensure that clients' investment portfolios, income streams, and asset positioning are fully optimized for tax efficiency. In addition to tax preparation mastery, Steve brings proficiency in business budgeting, financial statement reporting and developing customer-centric accounting solutions. 

As Director of Tax, Steve will offer high-quality service with uncompromising ethics to Centurion's valued clients. 

Contact Information:
J. Cooper Simmerman, MBA
Director of Communications
csimmerman@centurionwealth.com
(571) 765-2223

