Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for second quarter 2022

Equinor (EQNREQNR announced on 27 July 2022 an ordinary dividend per share of USD 0.20 and an extraordinary dividend per share of USD 0.50 for second quarter 2022.

The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 14 November 2022, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 10.1042. Total cash dividend for second quarter 2022 of USD 0.70 per share is consequently NOK 7.0729 per share.

On 29 November 2022, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


