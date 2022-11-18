Named a Top Philadelphia Workplace in 2022, Title Alliance prepares for more celebrating next year

Title Alliance, a proud Pennsylvania based real estate services company with a growing national footprint, is excited to highlight that its operation was named a 2022 Top Workplace by the Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this year.

MEDIA, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, a proud Pennsylvania based real estate services company with a growing national footprint, is excited to highlight that its operation was named a 2022 Top Workplace by the Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this year.

It was a milestone accomplishment for a company that specializes in establishing and operating joint ventures. Title Alliance will also celebrate 75 years in business in 2023. The company has always emphasized a strong internal culture and believes in following a set of core values in business. Their values are: Embrace positivity, do the right thing, get it done, have an attitude of gratitude and make people happy.

"By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance," said Lindsay Smith, who is Title Alliance's Chief Strategy Officer. "Working toward being named a Top Workplace has been a goal of ours that was set forth a while back. The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly."

Smith has been invited to national conferences in the real estate title and closing space to talk about the importance of team culture when it comes to hiring, employee retention and related topics. One new initiative Title Aliance's leadership implemented this year was an extensive 180-day onboarding plan for all employees to set up new hires for sustained success.

The Top Workplace list is based solely on employee feedback and is gathered by Energage, LLC, an independent third-party collector. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution and connection.

About Title Alliance:

Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, Realtors and builders since 1983. It works with partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, Pa., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 12 states and across 50 offices. Find out more information at http://www.titlealliance.com.

