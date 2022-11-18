Something New in 2022 At Franklin County Festival of Trees Is Sharing The Heart of the Holidays

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau is hosting Festival of Trees at the 11/30 Visitors Center in support of the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance. New in 2022 is Sharing the Heart of the Holidays, a way to support Franklin County neighbors that need a little help this holiday season.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin County Visitors Bureau is getting ready for Festival of Trees 2022, the fourth annual event held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance is again the benefactor of the funds raised from the event. New in 2022, FCVB is joining forces with Homeless Matters and Grocery Outlet to bring another community connection to Festival of Trees by adding a 12-days of Christmas event called Sharing the Heart of the Holiday. Sharing the Heart of the Holiday is a giving and receiving event that features a collection of twelve items to support Franklin County residents that need a little help this holiday season.

Each of the twelve days has a featured item to correspond with each day of Festival of Trees. Franklin County Visitors Bureau, Homeless Matters, and Grocery Outlet hope to make this an annual part of Festival of Trees. The twelve days and the highlighted collection for each day are:

November 19 - Coats for Kids

November 20 Books of All Kinds

November 21 - Grocery Gift Cards

November 22 - Mittens/Gloves, Scarves, Hats

November 23 - Laundry & Hygiene Items

(Collections pause on November 24 and 25.)

November 26 - Gas Gift Cards

November 27 - Coats for Entire Family ALL Sizes

November 28 - Games & Snacks for Family Fun Night

November 29 - Art & School Supplies

November 30 - Baby Clothes, Formula & Baby Items

December 1 - Blankets & Linens

December 2 - Toys

"Homeless Matters strives to ease the burdens that face families and assist in providing an opportunity to be successful, even in the face of such personal hardships. Through this wonderful collaboration we can lessen the burden this holiday season and share the heart of the holidays," said Jacqui Wolfe, the driving force behind Homeless Matters.

Rachel Fulton, co-owner of Grocery Outlet, added, "Grocery Outlet is honored to work with such amazing organizations. We are excited to be a donation location!"

More donation locations include: Franklin County Visitors Bureau, Greater Waynesboro Chamber of Commerce, Greencastle Chamber of Commerce, Shippensburg Chamber of Commerce, Franklin County Area Development, Waynesboro YMCA, Chambersburg YMCA, Coyle Free Library, Grove Family Library, Elks Lodge of Chambersburg, Penn National Golf Course Community, The Cumberland Shop in Shippensburg, Sweet Dandelion and One North Main & Bakery Shop in Mercersburg and Cornerstone Financial.

"Bring any of the twelve donation items on any day and add to the collection containers at locations throughout Franklin County. Your gift to Sharing the Heart of the Holiday makes a difference in Franklin County," said Janet Pollard of the Franklin County Visitors Bureau.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau, Homeless Matters, and Grocery Outlet invite the public to join the cause by visiting one of the drop-off locations, beginning November 17. Items will be collected through December 5, 2022.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason- Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information and 11/30 Visitors Center activities.

Media Contact

Janet Pollard, Franklin County Visitors Bureau, 717.552.2977, jpollard@explorefranklincountypa.com

Twitter

SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau