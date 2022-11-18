GA Top Docs Has Reviewed and Approved Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Michelle Juneau For 2022

GA Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Michelle Juneau of Dermatology Consultants based on merit for 2022.

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Michelle Juneau of Dermatology Consultants has been reviewed and approved by GA Top Docs for 2022. Dr. Juneau is a Board Certified Dermatologist with a wide range of experience in the field of dermatology.

Dr. Juneau earned her medical degree from the Louisiana State University (LSU) School of Medicine and her bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia. Prior to joining Dermatology Consultants, she was a resident in the Department of Dermatology at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, where her areas of study included mycology (skin fungus).

She is active in many professional associations, including the American Academy of Dermatology and Women's Dermatology Society as well as performs the dermatologic exams for Piedmont Hospital Executive Health Program.

