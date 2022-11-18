Lung Cancer Awareness is featured on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

The popular educational program will work with professionals to discuss the disease.

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid's program features lung cancer awareness in an upcoming episode. The educational series will share intel from industry-leading experts working in lung cancer research. Content for the episode was secured by Viewpoint's development team, who worked alongside related organizations in lung cancer treatments.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Viewpoint is excited to highlight this topic to spread awareness and shed light on the powerful stories of those who have experienced the disease firsthand.

Lung cancer affects numerous lives in the United States, with hundreds of thousands of people dying from it every year. It kills more adults than any other type of cancer.

While the disease can be deadly, it can be largely prevented in many cases by not smoking. Smoking cigarettes cause around nine out of ten lung cancer cases. Secondhand smoke should be avoided, too, as it can increase lung cancer risk by 20-30% in adults who have never even smoked. Radon gas is also thought to be a large leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. Individuals should have their homes tested as it can't be seen, smelled, or tasted.

Treatments for lung cancer are getting better every year, and lung cancer screening should be conducted for those at high risk. Individuals between 50-80 years old with a 20-year or more smoking history are exceptionally at high risk.

Dennis Quaid will introduce the segment on Lung Cancer Awareness.

The Viewpoint program is created for educational purposes. The show has garnered multiple Telly awards through its tenure and a diverse team works together to develop the content.

