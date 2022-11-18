Submit Release
HydrogenPro ASA appoints Tarjei Johansen as new Chief Executive Officer

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro ASA HYPRO announces that the board has appointed Tarjei Johansen (51) as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Interim CEO and Founder of HydrogenPro Richard Espeseth will return to his former position as business developer and technology leader in the Company. 

"US will be HydrogenPro's most important market in the coming years, and Tarjei brings 25 years of experience in this market. He has held executive positions in Schlumberger, Kemira and Bureau Veritas, leading several hundred employees through profitable growth. Tarjei is a merited leader known for his multifaceted strategic execution skills, drive and ability to energize organizations. We are confident that Tarjei together with the Company´s executive team and board of directors will continue the development of HydrogenPro as a leading provider of green hydrogen technology," says Ellen Hanetho, Chair of the board of directors of HydrogenPro.

"I am excited to join HydrogenPro to promote its leading green hydrogen technology in a fast-growing energy transition market. I will work alongside my colleagues to create customer- and shareholder value every day," says Tarjei Johansen.

Tarjei Johansen enters his new position on December 1st this year. He will move back to Norway where HydrogenPro is headquartered. 

About HydrogenPro:

HydrogenPro is a technology company and an OEM for high pressure alkaline electrolyser and supplies large scale green hydrogen plants, all ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified. The Company was founded in 2013 by individuals with background from the electrolysis industry which was established in Telemark, Norway by Norsk Hydro in 1927. We are an experienced engineering team of leading industry experts, drawing upon unparalleled experience and expertise in the hydrogen and renewable energy industry. HydrogenPro is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogenpro-asa-appoints-tarjei-johansen-as-new-chief-executive-officer-301682524.html

SOURCE HydrogenPro AS

You just read:

