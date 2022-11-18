Perfume Market in UAE | Size Worth $1,039.8 Million by 2027 | CAGR 11.1%

UAE Perfume Market Size Worth $1,039.8 Million by 2027 | CAGR 11.1%

The UAE perfume market is currently being driven by the rising demand for personalized perfume products.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “UAE Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” that the UAE perfume market size reached US$ 579.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,039.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1% during 2022-2027. This report provides a deep insight into the UAE perfume market covering all its essential aspects.

A perfume refers to a fragrant liquid that is generally prepared by combining aroma compounds, essential oils, water, alcohol, solvents, and fixatives. It is formulated on the basis of several scent families, such as musk, floral, woody, green, oriental, amber, herbaceous, etc. A perfume signifies the style and personality of an individual. In line with this, a good scent can influence behavior, perception, mood, emotions, and human thoughts. Some of the common natural ingredients utilized in the manufacturing of perfumes include spices, flowers, grasses, fruits, resins, leaves, roots, balsams, gums, animal secretions, etc.

UAE Perfume Market Trends:

The emerging trend of personal grooming and the growing consumer inclination towards natural scents that have rich and warm oriental fragrances with ingredients, including oud, musk, amber, etc., are primarily driving the UAE perfume market. Additionally, the increasing penetration of e-commerce and social media and the inflating disposable income levels of individuals are further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the rising utilization of perfumes by men and women to improve their personalities and the introduction of oil-based variants that offer longevity are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the escalating demand for luxury fragrances and the introduction of western brands are also bolstering the market growth across UAE. Apart from this, Beauty world, an international trade fair for perfumery and cosmetics that provides leading manufacturers the opportunity to exchange industry information, exhibit their products, as well as engage with raw material suppliers and distributors, is expected to fuel the UAE perfume market over the forecasted period.

The report cover the below key market segments:

Breakup by Price:

Premium Products

Mass Products

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

Breakup by Perfume Type:

Arabic

French

Others

