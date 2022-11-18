IVF Devices and Consumables Market to Grow at 15.60% CAGR During 2022-2027 | Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

The global IVF devices and consumables market size reached US$ 2.02 Billion in 2021, to reach a value of US$ 4.97 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 15.60% during 2022-27

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “IVF Devices and Consumables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global IVF devices and consumables market size reached US$ 2.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.97 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.60% during 2022-2027.

What is In-vitro fertilization (IVF) ?

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) refers to an assisted reproductive technology (ART) that aids with fertility, prevent genetic problems, helps conceive a child, etc. It comprises of numerous medicines and surgical procedures for ovulation, egg retrieval, insemination and fertilization, embryo culture and transfer, etc. IVF also aids in achieving a successful pregnancy and ensuring a healthy baby in women with blocked or damaged fallopian tubes.

In addition to this, it helps with male infertility problems by using intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) for conceiving. There is an increase in the utilization of IVF devices and consumables, including instruments, accessories and disposables, reagents and media, etc., owing to the rising rate of infertility across the globe.

IVF Devices and Consumables Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating awareness among the masses about the benefits of this technology for a successful pregnancy is among the key factors augmenting the IVF devices and consumables market. Furthermore, the elevating number of delayed pregnancies across several countries and the growing healthcare sector are also bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, the expanding number of gamete donations across the globe to aid the intended parents to have a child is offering lucrative growth opportunities to sector investors, which is further catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing investments by government bodies of various countries in improving their healthcare infrastructures are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Besides this, the inflating research and development (R&D) activities for improving embryo culture, cryopreservation, and in vitro maturation are also driving the market growth. Additionally, the increasing focus among key market players on numerous marketing strategies to expand their customer base is expected to positively influence the IVF devices and consumables market in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product:

• Instruments

o Sperm Separation Systems

o Cryosystems

o Incubators

o Imaging Systems

o Ovum Aspiration Pumps

o Cabinets

o Micromanipulators

o Others

• Accessories and Disposables

• Reagents and Media

o Cryopreservation Media

o Semen Processing Media

o Ovum Processing Media

o Embryo Culture Media

Breakup by Technology:

• Fresh Embryo IVF

• Frozen Embryo IVF

• Donor Egg IVF

Breakup by End User:

• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals

• Surgical Centers

• Clinical Research Institutes

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

• Coopersurgical Inc. (The Cooper Companies Inc)

• Esco Medical

• FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation)

• Genea Biomedx

• Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

• INVO Bioscience

• Memmert GmbH + Co.KG

• Merck KGaA

• Nidacon International AB

• Rocket Medical Plc

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Vitrolife.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

