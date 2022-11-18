Announcing New Thriller Novels Celtic Force And Celtic Power By Tony Kennedy
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Celtic Force Series is a suspenseful, action-packed political thriller series by Australian author Tony Kennedy. Book 1 is Celtic Force, and book 2 is Celtic Power.
The year is 1964, and the Irish Republican Movement is actively participating in guerrilla warfare with British forces and the government, manipulating politicians in Ireland, the United States and Australia into supporting their cause.
Nothing is off-limits.
The vast tentacles of the Irish involvement move from Dublin through time to Northern Ireland, England, the United States and Australia to meet head-on with foreign government interference, mafia intrusion, Middle Eastern arms dealing and foreign spy agency intervention.
Depraved and corrupt actions emanate from all sides, and no one in this book is an angel; even at senior government levels—perhaps especially there—deceit and lies abound.
Patrick Reilly is the Irish politician who cleverly lies, cheats and manipulates all those around him, while Robert Ryan, US Ambassador to Ireland, is intent on furthering his own career in politics in the United States, stopping at nothing to succeed.
But does Ryan’s wife Jane have some secrets of her own to hide? You bet she does!
Meanwhile, like a lamb to the slaughter, and unwittingly throwing himself into this lions’ den of love, lies, politics, sexual passion, deceit, terrorism, danger and betrayal is young Tom Pearse, an aspiring Australian politician who just has no idea what he’s let himself in for.
This story shifts dynamically through people, time and continents in a riveting, engrossing read presented in an epic volume.
What are the real conflicts? Who is good? Who is evil? You decide.
This fast-paced narrative will keep you on the edge of your seat, riding the heady rollercoaster of power and greed. Whose side are you on?
Beware the seedy politics in this story’s Ireland and beyond; you might never free yourself from the spider’s web…
Tony Kennedy writes mystery, suspense, thriller novels. He is 72 years old and originally from Ireland, but he has lived in Australia for over 30 years. During his career he has been a disc jockey, electrician, and facilities manager. He was also a pirate radio presenter in Ireland in the mid 1970s on ARD 257fm. He was then a community radio presenter on 101.5fm in Australia from 1998 to 2007. He is an avid golfer and the proud father of three grown children.
www.tonykennedybooks.com
https://www.amazon.com/Tony-Kennedy/e/B0BKQVQ5CW
