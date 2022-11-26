Olympic gold medalist couple all praise for Himiway electric bike
Himiway fat tire electric bike has received rave reviews from leading Olympic gold medalist freestyle skier couple Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld.ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Himiway’s longest range electric bike, Zebra, has received rave reviews from leading Olympic gold medalist freestyle skier couple Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld.
Leading American electric bike brand Himiway has recently earned kudos for their industry-leading long-range fat tire e-bike models from Olympic champions. The brand is already trusted by over 31,000+ American cyclists, but to receive rave reviews from none other than Olympic champions single-handedly takes Himiway up to new heights altogether.
Olympic gold medalist freestyle skier couple Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld have recently released a video where they have all the great words to say about the Himiway electric bicycle. The couple bought themselves the Himiway Zebra model, which is a cutting-edge all-terrain fat tire electric bike with industry-leading 80-mile-longe range. Speaking about their new Himiway bike, the champions emphasized that it had been a grand experience, and they have loved every moment with it.
“It’s perfect.. I love it.. it’s easy to get on and off. We’ve enjoyed back and forth from training to the grocery store and then obviously for the fun rides in the afternoon to look at the sunset or do any other fun activities. And, they are still charged the entire time.., and they’re a blast.. Super fun”, stated the Olympic champions.
The Himiway Zebra is backed by a powerful 750W motor, 48V 20Ah Samsung/LG battery, and 26” Kenda fat tires that allow biking across all terrains. With a whopping 80-mile range, the Zebra is currently the electric bike with the longest range. The Kenda fat tire helps to strengthen traction and avoid risks of slipping and sinking in snow or mud. The e-bike has also been equipped with a highly sturdy and durable frame made of updated 6061 Aluminum.
“We are glad to have Olympic greats like Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld as our valued customers. We are grateful to them for putting up a video especially for our e-bike and for all the kind words they said about our electric bike. It has always been our mission to offer an enhanced riding experience with our ebikes, and it feels really special when you get recognized for your effort from such amazing clients. Their encouragement means a lot to us and will always inspire us to scale up our offerings to newer heights over time”, stated the leading spokesperson from Himiway,
Added to Zebra, Himiway offers 6 other electric bike models. All of them offer longer range than regular electric bike models. While regular electric bikes can’t go past 40-mile range, Himiway bikes offer up to 80-mile range and no less than 60-mile range. Most of them are all-terrain bikes and hence allow easy riding across all kinds of terrains. The company offers exclusive mountain bikes and cargo bikes as well.
For more information, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgZXCN1iD3Y.
