NanoSilica Market worth $5.8 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 7.8% - IndustryARC

Growing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles is likely to aid in the growth of NanoSilica Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that NanoSilica Market size is forecast to reach $5.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026. Nano Silica are generally in the form of a white powder. However, with the rise in consumption of cement or concrete in building and construction sector, the silica nanoparticles industry is witnessing an increase in demand. Whereas on the other hand, the growing public interest towards residential homes and apartments will further enhance the overall market demand for nanosilica industry during the forecast period. In addition, the emergence of mesoporous silica nanoparticles will play a vital role in the nanosilica market, as mesoporous silica nanoparticles are one of the most inorganic nanoparticles for the delivery of drugs and contrast agents. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the NanoSilica Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the nanosilica market owing to increasing demand from application such as adhesives & sealants, catalysis and others.

2. The growing popularity nanosilica as strengthening, vitrification and binding agent for both ceramic & enamel and glaze, is likely to aid in the market growth of nanosilica.

3. Whereas the growing demand for rubber in light of the automotive industry will increase the market demand for nanosilica in the near future, as nanosilica were used in the natural rubber to enhance its properties.

4. The high cost of equipment and technology of producing nano silica would create hurdles for the new players to get in the business and hence hamper the market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Adhesives & Sealants held a significant share for nanosilica market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The use of nanoparticles over the use of the classic micro-reinforcements have advantages such as they allow thin-layer bonding lines and therefore reduce the risk of embrittlement within the body of the adhesive material, improving the adhesive tensile strength.

2. APAC dominated the nanosilica market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Major countries in this region are India and China, owing to the increasing demand for rubber in the automotive industry. The growing manufacturing of automotive will eventually drive the demand for nanosilica.

3. Building and Construction sector has been the primary market for nanosilica in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. One of the major use of nanosilica include cement or concrete reduce the setting time and increase the overall strength. By adding nano-SiO2 to the concrete will accelerate the early hydration of concrete, which is very beneficial for strengthening the early strength of concrete.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the NanoSilica Industry are -

1. Akzonobel N V,

2. Bee Chems,

3. Cabot Corporation,

4. Dow Corning Corporation,

5. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours



