New Haven Barracks / Criminal Threatening / Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5003662
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/17/2022, 2252 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester-Whiting Rd
VIOLATIONS:
-Disorderly Conduct
-Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Christopher Bridgemon
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
VICTIM: Justin Lafave
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
VICTIM: Tina Santor
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/17/2022 at approximately 2252 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance at a residence located on Leicester-Whiting Rd in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed Christopher Bridgemon (36) of Leicester, was yelling and slamming on the door of a residence occupied by Justin Lafave (37) and Tina Santor (47). During the verbal altercation Bridgemon threatened to cause harm to both Lafave and Santor. Bridgemon was taken into custody with no further incident and was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. The Vermont State Police was assisted by members of the Middlebury Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/23/2023, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
