New Haven Barracks / Criminal Threatening / Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B5003662

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2022, 2252 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester-Whiting Rd

VIOLATIONS:

-Disorderly Conduct

-Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Christopher Bridgemon

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

VICTIM: Justin Lafave

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

VICTIM: Tina Santor

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/17/2022 at approximately 2252 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance at a residence located on Leicester-Whiting Rd in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed Christopher Bridgemon (36) of Leicester, was yelling and slamming on the door of a residence occupied by Justin Lafave (37) and Tina Santor (47). During the verbal altercation Bridgemon threatened to cause harm to both Lafave and Santor. Bridgemon was taken into custody with no further incident and was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. The Vermont State Police was assisted by members of the Middlebury Police Department.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/23/2023, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

