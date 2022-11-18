Westminster Barracks / Embezzlement, Grand Larceny
CASE#: 22B1006168
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: October 17, 2022, at 1701 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Townshend, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Embezzlement
ACCUSED: Elissa Wagner
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police Westminster received a report of missing funds from the Townshend School PTO Club. The club reported Elissa Wagner had allegedly embezzled more than $2,000 over the past two years during which she served as the club’s treasurer. Further investigation confirmed Wagner had stolen the funds and she was subsequently cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 12/27/22 at 1000 hours.
*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2022 at 1000 hours
COURT: Windham County
MUG SHOT: NO