Westminster Barracks / Embezzlement, Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 22B1006168

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: October 17, 2022, at 1701 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Townshend, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Embezzlement

 

ACCUSED: Elissa Wagner

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police Westminster received a report of missing funds from the Townshend School PTO Club.  The club reported Elissa Wagner had allegedly embezzled more than $2,000 over the past two years during which she served as the club’s treasurer.  Further investigation confirmed Wagner had stolen the funds and she was subsequently cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 12/27/22 at 1000 hours. 

 

*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2022 at 1000 hours 

COURT: Windham County

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

 

You just read:

