Himiway Black Friday sale offering affordable alternative to combat high gas prices
Top electric bike brand, Himiway, has recently launched a Black Friday Sale that is offering great discounts and great freebies.ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With gas prices rising higher, Himiway Black Friday Sale is extending a great opportunity to opt for a more budget-friendly, healthier, and eco-friendly alternative.
November 22, 2022: Those looking for more inspiration to switch to an affordable and healthier means of transport need not look further. Top electric bike brand, Himiway, has recently launched a Black Friday Sale that is offering great discounts and great freebies.
The Himiway Black Friday Sale is extending up to 15% discount on orders over $3,000. Additionally, customers will get $200 off on selected models.
“We are thrilled to share with you all that we have just launched our Black Friday sale. If you were waiting for an opportunity to switch to a healthier, eco-friendly, and affordable transport, there could not be a better time than this”, stated the leading spokesperson from Himiway. ¨
“With gas prices on rise, it is about time that we all opt for an affordable alternative. And our ongoing Black Friday Sale assures excellent savings on industry-leading electric bikes.”
Per the statements of the spokesperson, the running Black Friday sale is the biggest sale in Himiway history. The e bikes for sale is offering discounts on all the Himiway electric bikes.
The leading electric-bike company stands out with its mission to offer the most exceptional outdoor riding experience for electric bike riders. One of the major USPs of Himiway is surely longer range bikes. While regular electric bikes are able to offer only up to 30-40 miles range, Himiway bikes extend up to 43% higher range (60-80 miles).
In regard to Himiway models, there are 3 main kinds of models to choose from. Customers can choose all-terrain electric bikes if they want to have the bike wherever they go—be it city tours or grocery shopping, or beach vacation. Himiway has launched a Softail Electric Mountain Bike that is especially designed for mountain riding. There is another separate model for family rides (along with children and pets) with big cargo capacity. The bike comes with a solid 400 lbs capacity and is good to carry heavy cargo.
All the Himiway electric bikes are not only long range, but are also backed by cutting-edge fat tires that assure mighty traction and prevention of slip and fall. The fat tires also help a smooth ride across snow and mud.
For further details, please visit https://himiwaybike.com/pages/himiway-black-friday.
Selina Mei
Himiwaybike
3107751906
email us here