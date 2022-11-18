Global Rice Noodle Market is excepted to reach the value of 5.0 billion USD by the end of 2027.
Global Rice Noodles Market size was worth US$ 3 .5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to have US$ 5.0 billion by 2027 and register a CAGR of 13.9% during 2022-2027.
Rice Noodle Market Overview:
The rice noodle is made with rice flour and water. Sometimes ingredients such as tapioca or corn starch are added to improve the transparency. The rice noodle is healthy and makes a great addition to our diet it is a naturally low-fat carbohydrate and also can provide a filling base for a meal without the worry of lots of fat. The rice noodles are good for good digestion, and blood sugar management.
Drivers And Restraints:
The increasing demand for gluten-free products is driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for Asian cuisine is a key factor in driving the market growth. The rising popularity of ready-to-cook and instant food drive the market growth. Gluten-free products are the rising prevalence of celiac disease and it is a protein found in oats, wheat, barely spelt, triticale, and rye. The growing demand for gluten-free products is because they have significant benefits for the average person and their help for weight loss and health these factors are driving the market growth.The increasingly high cost of raw materials is the key factor hampering the market growth. The less consumer awareness about rice noodles is anticipated to be the major factor restraining the market growth.
Latest Industry Development:
In August 2021, Japanese food company Nissin Foods unveiled a new limited-edition pumpkin spice flavor for its cup noodles brand across the US.
In March 2019, Lotus Foods has made its popular Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cups made with brown rice noodles (launched in August 2018) even better with a newly designed microwaveable cup.
In February 2022, Thai President Foods, the 50-year-old manufacturer of Mama instant noodles, revealed a five-year plan to establish additional instant noodle factories across every continent, as part of an attempt to sustain its economic growth market.
Rice Noodle Market Segmentation Analysis:
Rice Noodle Market - By Product:
• Vermicelli
• Stick
• Wide
• Others
Based on the product: The rice stick segment was recorded as the largest market share in the rice noodle market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The rice stick is the same as the traditional rice noodle product in texture and consistency. The rice stick noodles are used for spring rolls, salads, and soups and therefore it is extremely important in the rice noodle market.
Rice Noodle Market – By Cooking Method:
• Instant
• Conventional
Based on the cooking method: The Conventional held the largest share in the rice noodle market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Conventional noodles can be prepared with a wide variety of ingredients and have different flavors and tastes. Conventional noodles are frozen or dried noodles and contain no preservatives to drive the market growth.
Rice Noodle Market – By Grade Source:
• White Rice Noodle
• Brown Rice Noodle
Based on the grade source: The White Rice Noodle segment held the largest share market in the rice noodle market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The white rice noodle is perfectly healthy it is very useful for a diet. The growing demand for white rice noodles among consumers owing to the lower price, texture, and unique taste drives the market growth.
Rice Noodle Market – By Distribution Channel:
• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online & D2C
Based on the distribution channel: The Hypermarket & Supermarket held the largest share market in the rice noodle market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The advantages of the hyper & supermarket such as broadened product range, discount offers, and various product flavors to drive the market growth.
Rice Noodle Market Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the rice noodle market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea.
The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the rice noodle market and the increase in the rice noodles and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. Asia cuisine is used to cook a variety of dishes to drive the region’s market growth.
China is the largest market supporting the growth of the rice noodles. There has been rapid growth in the rice noodle market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the rice noodle market.
