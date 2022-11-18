The Global Craft Beer Market is excepted to reach the value of 187 billion USD by the end of 2027
The global craft beer market size was valued at USD 109 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 187 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.
Craft beer is a beer that has been made by craft breweries they produce smaller amounts of beer which is typically less than large breweries. Craft beer has low alcohol and also low flavor. Craft beer has a better and craft beer companies use high-quality ingredients that you can taste. Craft beer has some important health benefits such as vitamin B complex and contains antioxidants and proteins.
Drivers:
The increasing demand for various traditional beers is driving the market’s revenue. The rising number of craft and microbreweries aids growth to drive the market growth. The growing demand for the emergence of flavorful and strong beers drives the market growth. The rising consumer preference for flavored and low-ABV beer is the key factor to drive the market growth. The rising popularity of e-commerce is the major factor driving the market growth. The increase in pubs, restaurants and bars drives the market growth.
Restraints:
The Availability of other alcoholic craft beverages hampers the market growth. The numerous dangerous issues are the major factor restraining the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Craft Beer Market - By Type:
• Ale
o Pale Ale
o Brown Ale
o Strong Ale
o Scottish Style Ale
o Porters
o Stouts
• Lagers
o Pale Lagers
o Dark Lagers
o Pilsners
Based on the type: The Ale segment was recorded as the largest market share in the craft beer market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast. The ale segment was divided into some sub-segments such as pale ale, brown ale, strong ale, Scottish style ale, porters, and stouts. The pale ale, porters, and stout most consumers have developed have special traditional beers to drive the market growth.
Craft Beer Market - By Distribution Channel:
• On-trade
• Off-trade
Based on the distribution channel: The On trade held the largest share in the craft beer market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The on-trade segments include outlets such as coffee shops, clubs, bars, restaurants, and hotels and therefore it is extremely important in the craft beer market.
Craft Beer Market - By Age Group:
• 21–35 Years Old
• 40–54 Years Old
• 55 Years and Above
Based on the age group: The 21-35 years old segment held the largest share market in the craft beer market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The global craft beer market in millennials has been the prime customer to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the craft beer market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the craft beer market and the increasing number of microbreweries and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for craft beer has increased exponentially due to the increase in American breweries to drive the market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of the craft beer. There has been rapid growth in the region leading to global market growth.
Europe is excepted to be growing lucratively in the craft beer market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In Boston Beer, we brew more than 60 styles of beer. We relentlessly pursue the development of new styles and the perfection of classic beers by searching the world for the finest ingredients. We remain focused on brewing quality beer and challenging drinkers’ perceptions of what beer can be through the use of innovative ingredients and brewing techniques. We are committed to elevating the image of American craft beer and are one of the world’s most award-winning breweries.
• On Oct. 06, 2022, Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it has reached an agreement with The Wine Group to divest a portion of its mainstream and premium wine portfolio, including Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, The Dreaming Tree, Monkey Bay, 7 Moons, and Charles Smith Wines. This transaction is expected to close later today.
