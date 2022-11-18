/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market to Gain US$ 13.65 billion Revenue with 16% CAGR by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market will clock US$ 13.65 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Market Drivers

The aspect fuelling the market's expansion is the increase of activities aimed at raising public awareness. Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) day, which is observed annually on May 16th, is supported by HAE International (HAEi), an international patient group for people with hereditary angioedema as well as other patient organisations from across the world. The initiative's goals include expediting diagnosis and giving patients the best possible care and treatment. Furthermore, governments and private corporations are boosting their support for orphan pharmaceuticals and rare genetic disorders, which is spurring pharmaceutical companies' interest in creating treatments for hereditary angioedema and driving the market's expansion. For instance, November 2020, in order to treat Canadians with hereditary angioedema (HAE), Takeda Pharmaceutical came into an arrangement for Takhzyro (Lanadelumab) to be funded by the government. Research to enhance the health of people with rare diseases is also supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The majority of the 27 Institutes and Centers get NIH funding for rare disease medical research.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Over the projection period, kallikrein inhibitors are anticipated to experience the fastest growth. Kallikrein inhibitors are now being studied for their potential to stop edematous HAE attacks. There are a number of promising compounds for this relatively new type of therapeutic therapy that are currently being developed; their commercialization is anticipated to drive market expansion. For instance, BioCryst is researching the drug APeX-1, an oral, once-daily, specific inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, in order to treat and prevent angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE). Additionally, because there is less rivalry in this market segment, pharmaceutical companies are moving quickly to get their medications in this class approved. For instance, Takhzyro was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in August 2020. (Lanadelumab). It is the first kallikrein-targeting monoclonal antibody and is indicated for the treatment of patients with types I and II HAE who are 12 years of age or older. Furthermore, in order to help support the global introduction of Orladeyo (Berotralstat), an oral medication for avoiding hereditary angioedema (HAE) swelling attacks, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals received a grant of USD 350 million in December 2021. By preventing kallikrein activity, it functions.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global hereditary angioedema therapeutics market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

North America is expected to dominate the overall hereditary angioedema market during the forecast period due to the presence of key players, increasing awareness programs and research organizations regarding the treatment of the condition, and established healthcare infrastructure. The increasing government initiatives, rising research partnerships, and a robust pipeline are the major growth drivers of the market. For instance, For instance, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology business with headquarters in California, is developing an experimental antisense drug called IONIS-PKK-LRx that is ligand-conjugated (LICA). In order to treat patients with hereditary angioedema, the business is studying a pharmacological molecule to decrease the production of prekallikrein, or PKK. In another instance, The US FDA has authorised SAJAZIR (Icatibant) Injection by Cycle Pharmaceuticals as a new therapy option for people with hereditary angioedema (HAE). Many research organisations in the area are sponsored by both government and non-government sources. The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), for instance, focuses solely on esoteric testing for the treatment and cure of uncommon diseases.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players in the global hereditary angioedema therapeutics market include

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Csl-Bering

Pharming Group Nv

Sanofi-Aventis

Pfizer Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Pharvaris Netherlands B.V.

Intellia Therapeutics

Prothya Biosolutions

Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Years - 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS C-1 Esterase Inhibitors Kallikrein inhibitors Bradykinin receptor inhibitor Anabolic androgens Antiﬁbrinolytic drugs GLOBAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

TOC Continue…

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 3.59 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 13.65 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 16% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered by drug class, distribution channel and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

