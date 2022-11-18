Conductive Polymers Market To Grow US$ 6.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 8.1%

Conductive Polymers Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Conductive Polymers Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global conductive polymers market size reached US$ 4.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2022-2027. Conductive polymers (CPs) are a class of organic materials with intrinsically high electrical conductivities. Unlike conventional inorganic materials, conductive polymers offer easy synthesis, effortless fabrication, high environmental stability with tunable electrical, and optical and high mechanical properties. Moreover, CPs have a wide range of practical applications due to their conductive ability, low cost and ease of synthesis.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/conductive-polymers-market/requestsample

Market Demand:

The global conductive polymers market is primarily driven by their increasing utilization in transparent solar cells with the emergence of nanoscience. With the rising demand for miniaturized electronic devices like integrated circuits (ICs) and rechargeable batteries, CPs are also used for developing inexpensive, flexible organic electronics. Besides this, they are added in small concentrations to improve the resistance of marine paints against corrosion. Furthermore, CPs are widely used in medical equipment to produce sensors and tissue scaffolds, and artificial muscles and drugs controlled-release agents as an alternative to metallic interfaces. These factors are expected to provide a positive outlook to the market in the coming years.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/conductive-polymers-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• 3M Company

• Agfa-Gevaert N.V

• Avient Corporation

• Celanese Corporation

• Heraeus Holding

• KEMET Corporation

• Parker Hannifin Corp

• SABIC

• Solvay

• The Lubrizol Corporation.

Breakup by Product:

• Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS)

• Polycarbonates

• Polyphenylene-polymer (PPP) based Resins

• Nylon

• Inherently Conductive Polymers (ICP)

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Capacitors

• Anti-static Packaging

• Batteries

• Actuators and Sensors

• Solar Energy

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/10/06/global-trade-management-market-growth-future-scope-top-companies-and-forecast/

• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/10/11/europe-led-lighting-market-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-and-growth/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/26/ice-cream-market-size-business-growth-share-competitive-analysis-trends-and-forecast/

• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/22/e-cigarette-market-global-share-size-growth-analysis-and-latest-trends-by-top-manufacturer/

• https://icrowdnewswire.com/2022/01/12/automotive-electronics-market-report-2021-2026-size-trends-industry-share-growth-scope/

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.