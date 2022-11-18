Light Control Switches Market worth $10.1 billion Globally by 2025 at 8.9 % CAGR- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Light Control Switches Market Size Research Report, identifies new revenue opportunity in Light Control Switches system. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth of the Light Control Switches industry.

MarketsandMarkets: According to the new research report, the APAC light control switches market size is expected to be valued at USD 4.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2025.

The APAC light control switches market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 4.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%.

• Informational PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221529576

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing market for light control switches during the forecast period. The light control switches market has enormous potential in the APAC region, and it is anticipated that consumers would adopt smart switches and dimmers as an integral part of a digitalized household. Increasing construction activities in Asia Pacific are contributing significantly to the growth of the light control switches market in the region.

There are several new opportunities for energy-efficient lighting and advanced lighting controls in the next few years, as ~200 million homes and ~18 million homes are expected to be constructed in China and India, respectively. The emerging economies of China and India are also impacting the overall market significantly.

Browse more than 70 tables and in-depth light control switches market report.

“Wireless communication based light control switches to witness highest growth rate by 2025 in APAC”

The wireless communication technology market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in APAC. This high growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of expensive lighting technologies coupled with the growing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems in the region. The adoption of wireless technologies minimizes the use of wires, reduces the cost of maintenance, and provides convenience in both indoor and outdoor applications.

Wireless technology is increasingly being considered as the future owing to the elimination of wiring and the ability to drive more monitoring and control points. The most common wireless technologies for smart light control switches and dimmers include ZigBee, Bluetooth, EnOcean, Wi-Fi, and wireless hybrid protocols. Wireless connectivity provides new opportunities for energy and cost savings, especially in commercial environments that control a large network of lights in a limited space.

Outdoor application for light control switches market in APAC to witness significant growth during the forecast period

The end users considered under the outdoor lighting application include lighting for highways, roadways, bridges, and tunnels; lighting for public places such as stadiums and parks, railway stations, airports, and harbors, as well as architectural lighting.

The light control switches market in APAC is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient light control solutions for outdoor end-use applications such as roadways and highways, and public places. This rise in demand can be attributed to the growing network of streets and roads in the developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, which will lead to an increase in the installation of new streetlights, indirectly creating demand for lighting control devices such switches and dimmers.

The highways and roadways lighting application segment holds the largest share of the outdoor lighting application due to government support and subsidies encouraging the installation and use of energy-efficient lighting control solutions. The latest trend in the street lighting segment is the replacement of existing street lighting sources with LED streetlights to reduce energy consumption significantly. This in turn is further expected to boost the demand for light control switches market in APAC during the forecast period.

• PR Newswire Link :-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/light-control-switches-market-worth-10-1-billion-by-2025---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301010579.html

China is expected to lead the light control switches market in APAC owing to the increasing government expenditure on public infrastructure

The market for light control switches in China is likely to dominate during the forecast period mainly because of the increasing government expenditure on public infrastructure and the continuing growth in commercial and industrial building constructions. Moreover, the country has expertise in manufacturing lighting equipment and adopts technologies at a faster rate compared to other nations in the region.

The Chinese government has been continuously promoting the protection of the environment and conservation of energy. Government regulations assist in spreading awareness regarding environmental protection by using energy-efficient lighting solutions. The use of incandescent lamps is also banned in China since 2012; this is accelerating the demand for energy-efficient LEDs in the country, which would further create demand for light control switches.

Some of the key players operating in light control switches market in APAC includes Signify (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands), Legrand S.A. (France), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), General Electric Company (US), and OSRAM Licht (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Honyar (China), Samsung (South Korea), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Havells India Limited (India), Syska LED (India), Forest Lighting (China), Wipro Lighting (India), and Opple Lighting Co. Ltd. (China).

Study Coverage:

The report's scope covers detailed information regarding major factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the light control switches market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; product offerings; key growth strategies such as product launches, mergers, partnerships, agreements, collaborations; and recent developments in light control switches market.

“Brief information on the research methodology for the report can be found in the report description provided on the Website.”

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets™ Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/light-control-switches-market-221529576.html



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Light Control Switches Market worth $10.1 billion Globally by 2025 at 8.9 % CAGR- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™