TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Presents 2023 Rally Team Setups

TOKYO, Nov 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced on November 18 its domestic and international rally entry structure and the outline of TGR Rally Challenge for the 2023 season.

- In the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), in which TGR will seek its third consecutive title treble, the team of Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston has been promoted to the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRT roster, where they will share the position of driving the third car with the team of Sebastien Ogier and Vincent Landais.
- In the Japanese Rally Championship, in which Toyota employees participate as the team principal, engineers, and mechanics, TGR will continue to put into practice its approach of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars, with Norihiko Katsuta and Yusuke Kimura, as well as Tomoyuki Shinkai and Yuichi Ando, coming back from last season to compete in a new vehicle model that is currently under development.
- To promote regional development by organizing rallies, TGR will once again work with local communities across Japan to hold the TGR Rally Challenge, in which anyone can compete.

TGR will continue its practice of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars and pursuing activities to enhance the appeal and sustainability of motorsports.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/38249869.html.





