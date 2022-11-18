Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion Globally by 2026 at 20.8 % CAGR – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The Millimeter Wave Technology Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.8%.

The millimeter wave technology market is Asia Pacific is projected to grow from USD 522 million in 2021 to USD 1,693 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth of the millimeter wave technology market in Asia Pacific is driven by the high population density in APAC which makes millimeter wave technology increasingly suitable for use in the region. This is due to inherent high data transfer capabilities of this technology and its ability to penetrate through obstacles without being genotoxic.

By product, the telecommunication equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia Pacific millimeter wave technology market during the forecast period

By product, the telecommunication equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia Pacific millimeter wave technology market during the forecast period

The telecommunication equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR across the Asia Pacific millimeter wave technology market during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is due to the higher use of millimeter wave components for 5G backhaul. Millimeter wave components are also used widely in indoor and outdoor telecommunication equipment, including small cell and macro cell equipment.

By end use, the aerospace & defense segment in the Asia Pacific millimeter wave technology market is stipulated to witness a high growth rate

The aerospace & defense sector in Asia Pacific millimeter wave technology market is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast timeline. The market for millimeter wave technology in aerospace and defense is estimated to be dominated by APAC, due to the significant investments in the defense vertical, mainly by China. As millimeter waves are superior to microwave and infrared-based sensors in almost every application, they are extensively used in defense and aerospace applications and solutions that test, filter, and process high-frequency signals for wireless telecommunication networks. The small size and less weight of millimeter wave radars make them suitable for use in aircraft and satellite platforms. Some of the commonly employed millimeter wave radar subsystems include collision warning sensors, autonomous cruise control, robotic vision, surveillance for air defense and artillery location-tracking, missile guidance and tracking, aircraft collision warning, collision detection systems for helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), among many others.

China is projected to witness the highest market share in the APAC market from 2021 to 2026

During the forecast period, China is expected to witness the highest market share in the Asia Pacific millimeter wave technology market. China has the highest number of 5G connections globally; it accounted for a significant share of the global 5G connections in 2022. Moreover, China-based telecommunication operators are expected to invest more than USD 200.0 billion in 5G technology from 2021 to 2026. The rise in industrial automation is expected to accelerate the deployment of 5G networks in China, as it will offer single wireless access to large industrial facilities, instead of using different short-range wireless standards, thereby minimizing signal interferences caused by obstacles.

Key Players in the Market

The key players operating in the Asia Pacific millimeter wave technology market are NEC Corporation (Japan), Nuctech (China), Kyocera (Japan), Siklu Communication (US) among others.

In June 2022, a novel phased array beamformer for the 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) band has been developed by researchers at Tokyo Tech and NEC Corporation. Their innovative design overcomes the issues in conventional designs, producing exceptional energy and area efficiency and outperforming other state-of-the-art 5G transceivers.

In March 2022, Siklu announced that the company has won the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products & Solutions (NPS) Award in the category of “Communications and Networking Solutions” for 2022. Siklu won for its MultiHaul TG N366 product line which brings the advantages of mmWave spectrum – multi-gigabit capacity, immunity to interference and massive amounts of available spectrum – to an easy to deploy solution.

In January 2022, NEC Corporation announced the launch of two new models of all-in-one integrated compact base stations from the UNIVERGE RV1000 series. These models include base station radio units (RUs) and baseband units in a single enclosure, primarily for small-scale networks.

Study Coverage

This research report categorizes the millimeter wave technology market based on product, license type end use, component, and region. This report describes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market. The value chain analysis and the competitive landscape of the market leaders have also been included in the report.

“Brief information on the research methodology for the report can be found in the report description provided on the website.”

