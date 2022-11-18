Failure Analysis Market worth $5.9 billion Globally by 2025 at 8.3 % CAGR – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Failure Analysis market is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025 from USD 3.9 billion in 2020 ; at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2025

According to the new market research report "Failure Analysis Market by Equipment (Optical Microscope, SEM, TEM, FIB, Scanning Probe Microscope, Dual Beam), Technology (SIMS, EDX, CMP, FIB, BIM, RIE), Application, & Geography - Forecast to 2025", the failure analysis market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2020 to USD 5.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2025.

The failure analysis market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow from USD 1 billion in 2020 to USD 1.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2025. Major factors driving the failure analysis market growth in the Asia Pacific region are the mass production of electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, sensors, industrial equipment, wearables, and white goods in China and Taiwan.

The Asia Pacific failure analysis market for semiconductor and electronics applications is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

The rapid developments in the electronics & semiconductor industry are also fueling the market's growth in the region, as it is a major user of failure analysis equipment. Nanofabrication, failure analysis, and circuit edit are key applications of microscopy, SEM, TEM, and FIB systems and solutions used in the electronics & semiconductor industry. Companies in South Korea such as JEOL Korea Ltd. supply advanced instruments to laboratories and semiconductor manufacturing companies to analyze semiconductor raw materials.

The Asia Pacific failure analysis market for Focused Ion Beam systems (FIB) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

FIB market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the technological advancements in electron microscopy and the increased adoption of automation and robotics in the electronics & semiconductor vertical. Major APAC countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are contributing significantly to the growth of the FIB market in APAC. Moreover, the rapid developments in the electronics & semiconductor industry are fueling the market's growth in the region as it is a major user of FIB systems and solutions. Nano fabrication, failure analysis, and circuit edit are key applications of FIB systems and solutions used in the electronics & semiconductor industry. Apart from this, FIB systems and solutions are also adopted in the bioscience and material science verticals for TEM sample preparation, material analysis, and milling.China is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the failure analysis market from 2020 to 2025

Growing demand for failure analysis equipment in China from electronics & semiconductor, automotive, and other consumer industries is likely to drive the failure analysis market. The country is one of the global manufacturing hubs for electronics & semiconductors and automotive too. According to the World Economic Forum, China is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. China's manufacturing sector is using industrial robots to automate and modernize various manufacturing processes. This trend has led to the requirement for monitoring device failure, thus offering new growth opportunities for the failure analysis market in the country.

Key Players in the Market

The key players operating in the Asia Pacific failure analysis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Carl Zeiss (Germany), JOEL, Ltd. (Japan), TESCAN OSRAY HOLDING (Czech Republic), Bruker (US), Intertek Group Plc (UK), Nikon Metrology (Belgium), Semilab (Hungary), A&D Company, Ltd. (Japan), Nanosurf AG (Switzerland), and HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), among others.

In December 2021, Hamamatsu Photonics developed a new semiconductor failure analysis system called the “PHEMOS-X C15765-01” that utilizes visible to near-infrared light in just a single unit to analyze semiconductor defects.

In August 2021, TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING a.s. launched their Large Volume Workflow to support semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace industries and their related research fields that are now experiencing an increasing need for large volume material removal to reach regions of interest faster for failure and defect root-cause analyzes.

In August 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific released the nProber IV nanoprober platform, a fault isolation system used by semiconductor fabs to precisely locate and characterize nanometer-scale electrical faults that impact device performance and reliability.

Study Coverage

This research report categorizes the failure analysis market based on equipment, technology, application, and regions. This report describes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market's growth. The value chain analysis and the competitive landscape of the market leaders have also been included in the report.

“Brief information on the research methodology for the report can be found in the report description provided on the website.”

