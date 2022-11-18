Submit Release
Workman is currently available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store

Workman is a service provider app that connects trade workers of all trades and potential customers in their area.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At last, Workman is here. Leroy teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Workman.

Leroy's vision for Workman came about after wanting to create a platform that would unite workers with those needing work performed. Service providers can offer services to anyone on the app who may need a particular job done such as electric work, plumping, etc. Overall, Workman allows workers to find jobs in their area while helping those in need.

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:
Choose from a variety of categories for any service you may require.
Service providers are able to use the "Jobs" tab to find jobs that fit their trade.
View job details such as location, requested time frame, and description.
Use the "Schedule" tab to keep track of requested services and services provided.
View offers people have made for a job and service providers can view offers they've sent to jobs for others.
View past services requested
Service providers can edit service locations, track earnings, and more.

Visit https://workman-mobile.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

