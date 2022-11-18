Author Anita Moran's new book "Kerish: Earthal Book Two" is the riveting continuation of her thrilling interplanetary story of a peaceful people and their human prodigy

Recent release "Kerish: Earthal Book Two" from Page Publishing author Anita Moran is the evocative saga of an otherworldly civilization and the remarkable young girl who will change the lives of all who encounter her. Join Kerish as she grows into the powerful woman whose wisdom will mean the difference between life and death for many.

ABERDEEN, Md., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anita Moran, an environmental engineer, researcher, emergency veterinary technician, and mother of three sons, has completed her new book "Kerish: Earthal Book Two": a gripping and potent sequel that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.

Kerish was saved by a boy she never knew and placed in the loving home of the two most powerful people on Lakar. She is so different from any human born before her for she can receive the thoughts of others. Her Breeder mother, Desel, calms her burning mind until she can teach this special child how to control her gift before any other Surkires discover her abilities. She is also different than the female humans; she loves the young of all species to which being Desel's adopted daughter gives her access.

For her protection and training, Kerish is sent to the moon Apaar to learn from Desel's sister, but it is a newer species who teaches Kerish the control she needs. Soon it will be time for the choice council, and she needs that control. On her return from Apaar, Kerish forgets about the volatile weather and endangers herself, but she thinks more about facing the choice council.

Not only is Kerish chosen to stay on Lakar but she is chosen to be among those who would be returned to earth. Not even the advice of the human warrior her mother sent to her can ease the fears as she finally agrees to join those who are to go. Because of the freedom she received, Kerish teaches the other human women how to take care for their children and how to remain healthy. When those from Trile arrive, she teaches all how to swim, for it might mean the difference between life and death. The danger they are facing comes to the forefront when one of their number dies in training.

Published by Page Publishing, Anita Moran's engrossing book is a superb choice for avid futuristic fiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Kerish: Earthal Book Two" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

