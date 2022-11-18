Quick Look is currently available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store

Submit Release
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At last, Quick Look is here. Hunter Jackson teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Quick Look.

Hunter's vision for Quick Look came about after wanting to create a social platform where users can send photos to their friends, which they can then decline or accept and view for up to 12 hours. Users can also use in-app chat to communicate with their friends and post photos and videos to their own story.

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

  • Create an account or log in with email, Facebook, or Google account.
  • Use the in-app camera to send photos to your friends or post on your story.
  • View photos sent and received from friends for up to 12 hours.
  • Send and receive friend requests to accept or decline.
  • Use the in-app chat feature to communicate with other users.
  • Get notified about quick looks and friend requests.

Visit quicklookmobileapp.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact: Quick Look LLC
Phone: (432) 940-3087
Facebook: Quick Look
Instagram: @quicklookapp
Twitter: @QuickLookApp22
Download the App:
Apple App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/quick-look-app/id1628720761

Google Play App Store
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.quicklook

Media Contact

Hunter Jackson, The Appineers, (432) 940-3087, admin@theappineers.com

SOURCE The Appineers

