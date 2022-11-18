Author Terry Jerome Green's new book "The Long Journey Home" is a riveting tale of a puppy and kitten who get separated from their family and must find their way back.

Recent release "The Long Journey Home" from Page Publishing author Terry Jerome Green is a captivating story centered around Banjo, a puppy, and Mica, a kitten who wind up on their own in the woods after an unfortunate accident. Surrounded by natural dangers, the two must figure out how to get back home to the safety of their family.

HAMILTON, Ala., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terry Jerome Green, who enjoys spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, riding motorcycles, and woodworking, has completed his new book "The Long Journey Home": a charming tale of a puppy and kitten who must brave the dangers of the woods to return home to their family after being separated and lost on their own.

Centered around a puppy named Banjo and a kitten named Mica, the two find themselves lost after a pothole causes them to be thrown from the family car. Scared and unsure of what to do next, the two make a surprising ally in a mongoose named Muro after stumbling into his cave, and he agrees to help them by guiding them on their adventure home.

Published by Page Publishing, Terry Jerome Green's riveting story is inspired by the author's desire to share stories that will put a smile on a child's face and share important life lessons. Full of vibrant artwork and imaginative characters, Green delivers on his promise and crafts a story that readers of all ages will want to revisit over and over again.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Long Journey Home", as well as "Matty the Mouse" and "Macon the Martian", Green's previous publications, at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

