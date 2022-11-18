Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,762 in the last 365 days.

Pamela Blume's newly released "Bellarina" is a creative narrative that helps readers learn about the needed elements to create an engaging story.

"Bellarina" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Blume is a fun and educational tale that brings a helpful lesson on bullying, along with foundational details for effective storytelling.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bellarina": a vibrant and entertaining juvenile fiction. "Bellarina" is the creation of published author Pamela Blume, a fourth-grade English language arts teacher living in North Carolina with her loving husband, two amazing teenagers, and their crazy German shepherd.

Blume shares, "This short story will teach students about the elements of plot, including figurative language and dialogue. Furthermore, it will teach a theme lesson on bullying and how to overcome the challenges. This is a great teaching piece for academics and social skills in one."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Blume's new book is a creative resource for educators to use in their pursuit of teaching young writers about elements of a story.

Blume draws from her passion for educating young minds to present readers with an entertaining and academically-driven adventure.

Consumers can purchase"Bellarina" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Bellarina," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Pamela Blume's newly released "Bellarina" is a creative narrative that helps readers learn about the needed elements to create an engaging story.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.