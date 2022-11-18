Pamela Blume's newly released "Bellarina" is a creative narrative that helps readers learn about the needed elements to create an engaging story.

"Bellarina" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Blume is a fun and educational tale that brings a helpful lesson on bullying, along with foundational details for effective storytelling.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bellarina": a vibrant and entertaining juvenile fiction. "Bellarina" is the creation of published author Pamela Blume, a fourth-grade English language arts teacher living in North Carolina with her loving husband, two amazing teenagers, and their crazy German shepherd.

Blume shares, "This short story will teach students about the elements of plot, including figurative language and dialogue. Furthermore, it will teach a theme lesson on bullying and how to overcome the challenges. This is a great teaching piece for academics and social skills in one."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Blume's new book is a creative resource for educators to use in their pursuit of teaching young writers about elements of a story.

Blume draws from her passion for educating young minds to present readers with an entertaining and academically-driven adventure.

Consumers can purchase"Bellarina" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Bellarina," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

