Sadie Burgos's newly released "My Conversations With God" is an enjoyable spiritual memoir that explores the author's personal journey of faith

"My Conversations With God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sadie Burgos is an inspiring selection of key life experiences that have led the author to a determined and fulfilling sense of connection with God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Conversations With God": a heartfelt testimony to the author's celebration of all God has to offer. "My Conversations With God" is the creation of published author Sadie Burgos, a dedicated wife and mother of four who was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico, raised in Brooklyn, New York, and currently resides in Florida. She has been a minister, worked as a pastor, and did missionary work in Peten, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.

Burgos shares, "You will read about my experiences with the Lord our God and my relationship with Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit, my many prayers and how he answered.

"When you feel you have come to the end of the rope, no hope, no happiness, and the desire to change and live a fulfilled life, and all you feel is sadness, Psalm 34:6 says, 'This poor man cried, and the Lord heard him, and save him out of all his troubles.'

"He changed my life and gave me hope, happiness, and the opportunity to achieve goals in life I never thought possible. The void I had in my heart is gone. I have heard God's voice, seen miracles in my life and in the life of others, of how God has provided in moments of need, and experienced joy and peace far beyond anything I could imagine."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sadie Burgos's new book will resonate with many and inspire others as a story of miraculous faith unfolds.

Burgos shares in hopes of encouraging others in their pursuit of understanding and connecting with God and all that He offers.

Consumers can purchase "My Conversations With God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "My Conversations With God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing